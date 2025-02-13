© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ACLJ: Nightmare, Devory Darkins: Tulsi, Glenn Beck: New Task Force, Quartering: FREAK OUT | EP1472 - Highlights Begin 02/13/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6kdj9j-ep1472.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 02/13 - The Left's Worst Nightmare
https://rumble.com/embed/v6hskyv/?pub=2trvx
***
Devory Darkins 02/13 - Tulsi Gabbard CONFIRMED as Democrats suffer BOMBSHELL loss in court
***
Glenn Beck 02/13 - New Task Force Could Expose The Government's DARKEST Secrets
***
Quartering 02/13 - Terrified Employees FREAK OUT As DOGE Storms Department Of Education Elon Musk Cuts BILLION On Day 1
https://rumble.com/embed/v6hshq7/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths