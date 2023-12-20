Create New Account
Resisting communism, freemasonry, and globalist disorientation
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

John-Henry Westen


Dec 19, 2023


Globalist powers are working closely with the Vatican to usher in the New World Order. Among the biggest threats to freedom and Christianity include communism, freemasonry, and the secret infiltration of the "Black Hand" — culminating to a final ‘War with the Antichrist.’ Despite ongoing globalist, communist, and Freemasonic forces looking to attack Catholic truth, even from within the Church herself, faithful Catholics must remain vigilant to the truth of Jesus Christ.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v42571i-resisting-communism-freemasonry-and-globalist-disorientation.html

