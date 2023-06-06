Business Growth | How to Create Time and Financial Freedom Creating Business | Why Do 96% of Businesses Fail? Celebrating the 347% Increase In Profitability of PeakBusinessValuation.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Key Performance Indicators Needed to Run a Successful OXIFresh.com Franchise
STEP 1 - You must gather objective Google reviews from happy clients
STEP 2 - Interview potential employees at the same time every week
STEP 3 - You must never turn off your online ads
STEP 4 - Never stop tracking your key performance indicators
STEP 5 - You must conduct a daily huddle with team to make sure that they are following the system
STEP 6 - You must never stop training your people to provide excellent service
85% of Employees Lie On Resumes -
https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html
75% of Employees Steal from the Workplace - https://www.forbes.com/sites/ivywalker/2018/12/28/your-employees-are-probably-stealing-from-you-here-are-five-ways-to-put-an-end-to-it/?sh=4c5bb5153386
Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html
