Business Growth | How to Create Time and Financial Freedom Creating Business | Why Do 96% of Businesses Fail? Celebrating the 347% Increase In Profitability of PeakBusinessValuation.com
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
Follow
15 views • 06/06/2023

Business Growth | How to Create Time and Financial Freedom Creating Business | Why Do 96% of Businesses Fail? Celebrating the 347% Increase In Profitability of PeakBusinessValuation.com

Learn More At: https://peakbusinessvaluation.com/

Daily Key Performance Indicators Needed to Run a Successful OXIFresh.com Franchise

STEP 1 - You must gather objective Google reviews from happy clients
STEP 2 - Interview potential employees at the same time every week
STEP 3 - You must never turn off your online ads
STEP 4 - Never stop tracking your key performance indicators
STEP 5 - You must conduct a daily huddle with team to make sure that they are following the system
STEP 6 - You must never stop training your people to provide excellent service

85% of Employees Lie On Resumes -
https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html

75% of Employees Steal from the Workplace - https://www.forbes.com/sites/ivywalker/2018/12/28/your-employees-are-probably-stealing-from-you-here-are-five-ways-to-put-an-end-to-it/?sh=4c5bb5153386

Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

Download Clay Clark’s Newest Book “A Millionaire’s Guide - How to Become Sustainably Rich” - www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

Business | Learn How to Build a Business And Not a Job. Discover How Clay Clark’s Business Coaching Has Helped www.PeakBusinessValuation.com to Grow By 217%? | The Importance ofImplementing WEEKLY Proven Systems & Business Coaching
Why Do 96% of Businesses Fail By Default? Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

Learn More About Opening a TipTopK9.com Franchise Today HERE:
www.TipTopK9.com

Schedule a FREE Consultation Today At: https://peakbusinessvaluation.com/ - Call 435-359-2684

