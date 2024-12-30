😱 HOW ALLAN LICHTMAN BECAME 2024'S BIGGEST FAILURE 🤡 [GOOBYE KEYSUS]

Scroll ⬇️ for more:

As 2024 ends, I would be remiss not to reflect on the many gifts Allan Lichtman gave us, especially the gift of making himself irrelevant forever more.





This video explores how Allan Lichtman is 2024’s biggest failure. As 2025 ushers in a new Golden Age of conservatism, clowns like Professor Lichtman will become obscure. This is my thank you and goodbye to the man, the hair, the legacy: Allan Lichtman.

—---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Support Independent Conservative Media

Mainstream media has lost its credibility, making independent conservative channels like The Liberal Circus essential for promoting traditional values and conservatism in the culture. Here’s how you can support this channel:

—----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Engage With the Content:

Like, share, and comment on videos—it’s free and makes a HUGE impact in helping this channel grow.

—----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Become a Member:

Click the "Join" button on my YouTube channel page to become a member and enjoy exclusive perks.

—----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Support Me Directly:

Send a one-time or recurring donation of any size:

? PayPal: paypal.me/keywordresearchco

—----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shop Using My Affiliate Links:

Support Alex Jones and help fight against Democrat-funded lawfare. I’ll earn a 10% commission from each purchase made through my link.





The Alex Jones Store: https://thealexjonesstore.com/theliberalcircus





Heaven’s Harvest Emergency Food & Supplies: https://heavensharvest.com/r?id=6gh3eg

—----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stay Connected

For business inquiries, email me at: [email protected]

—----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actors Speaking Out Against Cancel Culture.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeccDm3hqPU