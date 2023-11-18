Died Suddenly in the Waking Hours, Martin Family’s Run-Around from the Medical Examiner | Teryn Gregson Ep 135

As Dr. Peter McCullough describes in our full-length documentary Shot Dead, the waking hours and athletic activity are the two most likely times for cardiac episodes. Allen and Taylor Martin describe losing their 18-year-old daughter in the morning of November 9th, 2022, 112 days after getting the COVID shot. The family joins us for a special Shot Dead episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by WeThePatriotsUSA.org. The Martins were one of three families chronicling the loss of their children in our new documentary, Shot Dead. This is the full interview. To watch how their story intertwines with the rest of the families, watch the full feature-length film: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/11/shot-dead-the-covid-jab-documentary-they-dont-want-you-to-see-full-video/





Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org/donate





FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA





Watch every episode here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson





Real News. https://rvmnews.com





Great Shows. http://redvoicemedia.com

Streaming live daily on Rumble, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Gettr.





Win A Sig P365 - Become An RVM Premium Subscriber For $1 and Be Entered To Win: http://rvmgiveaway.com





Support those who support us: https://linktr.ee/RedVoiceMedia





Protect Your Retirement Against Any And All Market Conditions - http://protectfrombiden.com





Self-Employed? You Might Be Missing Out on a Major Tax Credit - Find Out How to Claim Yours: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2023/11/self-employed-you-might-be-missing-out-on-a-major-tax-credit-find-out-how-to-claim-yours/









Get Ready for Anything: Introducing the Medical Emergency Kit for Any Crisis: https://www.twc.health/pages/redvoicemedia





Take The RVM Poll Of The Day: https://www.rvmnews.com/category/poll/





Petition to Speaker Of The House: Put America First by Ending Ukraine War Funding and Secure Our Southern Border: https://www.rvmnews.com/petition/petition-to-speaker-of-the-house-put-america-first-by-ending-ukraine-war-funding-and-secure-our-southern-border





Official RVM Network Merch: http://www.redvoicemerch.com





Get your best sleep ever with MyPillow products. Use promo code RVM for a huge discount! https://mypillow.com





ZStack – Make Your Immune System Clean, Resilient, and Resistant (Use code

RVM for discount)- http://rvmzstack.com