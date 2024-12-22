FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 136:1-9, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241221

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL ROI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Thanksgiving to You, YAHWEH GOD for Your Enduring Mercy

1. Oh, I give thanks to You, LORD my YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD for You are Good! For Your Mercy endures forever.

2. Oh, I give thanks to You, my Almighty GOD of gods! For Your Mercy endures forever.

3. Oh, I give thanks to You, my YAHWEH LORD of lords! For Your Mercy endures forever:

4. To You, my YAHWEH and EL ROI who alone do great wonders, for Your Mercy endures forever;

5. To You, EL ROI who by Wisdom made the heavens, for Your Mercy endures forever;

6. To You, YAHWEH who laid out the earth above the waters, for Your Mercy endures forever;

7. To You, The Creator who made great lights, for Your Mercy endures forever—

8. The sun to rule by day, for Your Mercy endures forever;

9. The moon and stars to rule by night, for Your Mercy endures forever. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and EL ROI, the GOD who Sees, the All-Seeing GOD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 136:1-9 personalized NKJV).

