Jimmy Dore Reveals Stories Of Chicago Priest Who “Abused” Children (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/blJE2K2N21A



30 May 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowIllinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that the state has corroborated more than 1,900 victims’ child sex abuse claims against Catholic clergy in Illinois. The reported cases go back to 1950 and represent hundreds of abusers who were not previously made public.





Jimmy talks with Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger about his own experience growing up in Chicago with a priest who was widely known to sexually abuse child parishioners.





Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com





Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/membership/

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams





LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydoreshow/





WATCH / LISTEN FREE:

Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)





ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:

Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/membership/





SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags):

https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-spring.com





DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-dore/id839294547

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jimmydore.jimmydore





Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib





About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.