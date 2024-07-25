BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Shooting, False Flags, Cold War, JD Vance, Biden-Harris, Pedocracy, War
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
Follow
0
51 views • 9 months ago

CTB 2024-07-24 Resident Trunk Shot in the Rear

Topic list:

* Johnny updates his Flying Monkeys on his move: “get back to work”.
* Johnny breaks down the “Donald Trump assassination attempt”.
* Johnny is deeply disappointed that his friends William Ramsey and Sean McCann take the Trump “shooting” seriously.
* Who would tape their ear in solidarity with Donald Trump’s fake wounds?!
* Was Donald Trump picked many years ago to be President?
* U.S./U.S.S.R co-operation proves beyond doubt there is something above it all: what is it?
* A look at Donald Trump’s new Vice President candidate.
* How high-profile marriages are scripted: deeply disturbing.
* Joe Biden has dropped out! Did he know that he dropped out?
* A recap on what got Kamala Harris where she is.
* What is the best Bible translation? Johnny gives a recap.
* Was ex-Priest Richard Bennett legit?
* Why won’t Adventists expose the Vatican’s systemic child-rape war crime?
* The military-industrial complex loves it’s Greek mythology.
* Johnny on comicbook movies.
* Johnny recaps his revelations on “war”, killing and pacifism.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

