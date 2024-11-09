BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Making A Trumpian Administration Trump Vows to Go After Gender Insanity 11/8/24
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
65 views • 7 months ago

Weekly News Report! Donald Trump is the 47th President-Elect! Now what? Big shakeups or will career government officials stay in place? Thomas Massie set to fill Dept of Agriculture, tweets out to the FBI to pack their bags. RFK Jr setting up major health changes. Floride removed from water? Jack Smith moves to drop Trump cases. Leftists are crying foul. Big races yet to be called or called since election night. All of that and MORE in This Week’s Headline News!


Read More:


https://www.resistancechicks.com/making-a-trumpian-administration/




NEW!!! Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney




Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth




Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"




AMAZING body and CBD products!!!


For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC






Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, OH 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks


Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks


Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks


Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks


Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%


Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!




Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
donald trumptrump cabinetrfkthomas massiejoel salatinelection resultstrump wonelection 2024sec of ag
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy