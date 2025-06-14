BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Scripted WW3 - What you Need to Know What is Coming to USA Inc.
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
310 views • 3 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Script for Total Control, Satan has a Short Time

How did they kill the generals and will that tech be used on Christians? Did Trump / USA betray Iran into false security. Is Israel getting pounded and how does this fit Prophecy? What is the big picture of Trumps creepy birthday party parade under the guise of Army’s anniversary? How does this fit the No King’s protests around the USA including in small towns around America. Did Palantir predict WW3 with Iran, China and Russia? Iran is already being painted having sleeper cells and cyber attack capabilities. Think of the WEF digital plandemic. Why did the elite allow for the invasion of the WEST? Think Deagel Report. Are you ready for false flags and mind control zombies (operation Crimson Mist)?


Keywords
end of daysworld war threeare we living in the end of daysscripted waredom is usa and must be destroyed
