Israel attack on residential area in Beirut - part 2

At least six buildings collapsed following Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut, Al-Arabiya TV channel reports.

Scenes of the ongoing operations to remove rubble and extinguish fires in the southern suburb of Beirut, after a series of Israeli airstrikes.

⚡️According to the IDF press service, the target of the attack was the main Hezbollah command center in the Lebanese capital, where the movement's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah could be located.

The fate of the group's leader is not known for certain. Israeli sources report that he was at the facility at the time of the bombing, but Saudi media claim that Nasrallah is alive and in another location.

The exact number of victims has yet to be counted, but it is clearly in the dozens. Given that the bombs hit a residential area, a significant number of them are clearly ordinary civilians.