It's a Contact POISON. Dr. Lee Merritt

Poison or Infectious Disease? Airborne bioweapons were not working out too well. So they switched to contact poisons. "We have solid evidence that [contact poisioning] is what they were doing in our country when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Desmond Tutu in South Africa came out years ago. This was years ago in the 90's. They had witnesses talking about their bioweapons programs and how people from America were going over and teaching them how to do contact poisoning for bioweapons."

Nicot!ne WORKS for COVID/Flu/Pox/Pneumonia.

Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams discuss the coming STAGED PLANDEMIC and the total fraud of virology and PCR “positives”. https://www.brighteon.com/c3134c9b-16e3-41bd-8053-774a8f3b935e

