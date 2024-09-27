BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel attack on residential area in Beirut - to hunt one man - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
7 months ago

At least six buildings collapsed following Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut, Al-Arabiya TV channel reports.

⚡️According to the IDF press service, the target of the attack was the main Hezbollah command center in the Lebanese capital, where the movement's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah could be located. 

⚡️ABC News, quoting a U.S. official, says Hassan Nasrallah and some of his chain of command were in Beirut for a "short visit" when the Israeli airstrikes took place.

The fate of the group's leader is not known for certain. Israeli sources report that he was at the facility at the time of the bombing, but Saudi media claim that Nasrallah is alive and in another location.

The exact number of victims has yet to be counted, but it is clearly in the dozens. Given that the bombs hit a residential area, a significant number of them are clearly ordinary civilians.

Adding:

💥🇮🇷 Hezbollah will issue an official statement soon after the strike on Beirut.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
