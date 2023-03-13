BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Queensland GP Dr. Melissa McCann witnessed an abnormally high number of patients experiencing adverse health events after taking the Covid vaccine, some with tragic consequences
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
205 views • 03/13/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bas2g80b7

This is a speech recently made in Sydney by Queensland GP Dr. #MelissaMcCann. She bravely spoke out when she witnessed an abnormally high number of patients experiencing adverse health events after taking the #Covid19 #vaccine, some with tragic consequences. Alarmingly, #Skerritt and the #TGA did not want to go public with these cases in order to keep the vaccine campaign going without “vaccine hesitancy” among a weary public who were witnessing countless injuries, disabilities, and deaths with repeated injections.

昆士兰全科医生 Melissa McCann 最近在悉尼发表的演讲。 当她目睹异常多的患者在接种 Covid-19 疫苗后出现不良健康事件，其中一些还造成了悲惨后果时，她勇敢地发声。澳大利亚药管局不想公开这些案例，为了让疫苗在没有“犹豫”的情况下继续进行，即便无数人受到疫苗副作用的伤害、残疾和死亡

Translated and subtitled by @tiramisu

Keywords
