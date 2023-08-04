Trump Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Stop Democrats’ Campaign 2024 Prosecutions

Former President Donald Trump today asked the United States Supreme Court to intervene in the multiple prosecutions that are now underway. His legal appeal to the highest court comes amid rumors that a Georgia prosecutor is preparing to also indict Mr. Trump for his efforts to investigate alleged vote rigging in Georgia in 2020.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/4/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf