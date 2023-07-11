BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Satanist Royal Family Engages in Child Sacrifice?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
228 views • 07/11/2023

Survivor Jeanette Archer Speaks Out About Satanic Ritual Abuse of Children [VIDEO]

Mind-boggling if true, but I think it is. We’ve seen the images of Charles with Jimmy Saville. Similar stories also about Dutch Royal Family.

Children were tortured and sacrificed. Cops would pick up kids and rape them first. To get to 33, MASONS need to sacrifice a baby. King is head of the Freemasons. 

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=270937

https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/survivor-jeanette-archer-speaks-out-about-satanic-ritual-abuse-of-children-video/

https://www.europereloaded.com/survivor-jeanette-archer-speaks-out-about-satanic-ritual-abuse-of-children-video/

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/7eU5Bct9K46y/

Keywords
evilsrafreemasonssatanic ritual abusejeanette archer
