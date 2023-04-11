Project Icebreaker: The Beginning of a One-World Digital Currency System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many in the conspiracy world have been focused on central bank digital currencies for a while. It's understandable, especially considering how close the globalists are to realizing this goal. But it's not the endgame. It's a step toward the true financial endgame of a one-world currency. Project Icebreaker may be what brings the various digital currencies of the near-future together.