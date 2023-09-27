The Book of Esther - Texe Marrs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Jews secretly control the heads of states and world governments as far back as the Persian Empire? Most preachers interpret Esther as a selfless woman of God. Texe Marrs presented strong evidence that (the illegitimate) "Queen" Esther was far from that. She was a blood thirsty mass murderer and a harlot. She was of the devil. Watch this video to find out his arguments.
Texe Marrs' Organization: Power of Prophecy https://www.texemarrs.com/