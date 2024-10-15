The Corporate Court System: What is the real purpose of the "justice" system?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angeline Marie discusses excerpts from the book, "The Great American Adventure" ---a retired judge reveals the truth behind the corrupt court system in America. What is the real purpose of the so-called "justice" system?
Jack & Margy Flynn https://citizensoftheamericanconstitution.net/
Check out my radio show at: https://truthseekersradioshow.com/