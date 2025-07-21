Chemotherapy is a hoax, says Paul Marik, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Marick, MD says: "To a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."
"It's a hoax perpetuated by Big Pharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer."
"What is the benefit of these drugs?"
"There's a study over 15 years, [and] there's a study over 30 years that [shows that] chemotherapy prolongs life about 2 to 3 months..."
"That's the sum benefit."
"For some cancers such as gastric cancer, it actually reduces life expectancy."
"But when I said this was a hoax and a scam, unfortunately, to a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."
"It's a hoax perpetuated by Big Pharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer."
"There are a few cancers — maybe 5 to 8% — in which chemotherapy actually cures the cancer."
"But the vast majority of cancers, the common cancers, breast cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, the performance of chemotherapy is appalling."
"[Chemotherapy] generates billions of dollars."
"To a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."
