Chemotherapy is a hoax, says Paul Marik, MD
370 views • 2 months ago

Paul Marick, MD says: "To a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."

"It's a hoax perpetuated by Big Pharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer."

"What is the benefit of these drugs?"

"There's a study over 15 years, [and] there's a study over 30 years that [shows that] chemotherapy prolongs life about 2 to 3 months..."

"That's the sum benefit."

"For some cancers such as gastric cancer, it actually reduces life expectancy."

"But when I said this was a hoax and a scam, unfortunately, to a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."

"It's a hoax perpetuated by Big Pharma to make money at the expense of people who suffer."

"There are a few cancers — maybe 5 to 8% — in which chemotherapy actually cures the cancer."

"But the vast majority of cancers, the common cancers, breast cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, the performance of chemotherapy is appalling."

"[Chemotherapy] generates billions of dollars."

"To a large extent, chemotherapy is a hoax."

__

Credit to Wide Awake Media who posted this video clip on July 19, 2025 here:

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1946487964931965055

The full interview done by Dan Astin-Gregory, titled "Dr Paul Marik: We've Got Everything About Cancer WRONG", posted in Feb 2025, is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue4KcIJT6Ho

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

hoaxchemotherapypaul marik md
