Planned Food Shortage 06/07/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is all about our food supply being intentionally destroyed! Pastor Stan shares that high beef prices may be the new norm. How food is being recalled, viruses attacking both our food supply and humans, and finally we see that all these actions are truly crippling the U.S. Food Supply.
00:00 - Intro
02:08 - Record High Beef Prices
04:29 - US Farmland Owned by Chinese Government
06:44 - Killing of 4.2 Million Chickens
09:41 - Bird Flu Vaccinations
12:48 - First Human Case of Avian Flu
17:59 - Abstain from Eating Meat
20:06 - Virus Hits Cows
25:36 - Rebirth of America
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Don't wake up the Russian bear! Lavrov, Ukraine - Further Confirmation
https://youtu.be/cet3gPb6CIY?si=4PmeoOnRYQF60l8H
The Khazarian Mafia: You Don't Know what you Don't Know
https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology
to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com
to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!
OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only
Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
for "God's Treasure Offer".
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
Visit our Download Section here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads