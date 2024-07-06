Planned Food Shortage 06/07/2024

Today is all about our food supply being intentionally destroyed! Pastor Stan shares that high beef prices may be the new norm. How food is being recalled, viruses attacking both our food supply and humans, and finally we see that all these actions are truly crippling the U.S. Food Supply.

00:00 - Intro

02:08 - Record High Beef Prices

04:29 - US Farmland Owned by Chinese Government

06:44 - Killing of 4.2 Million Chickens

09:41 - Bird Flu Vaccinations

12:48 - First Human Case of Avian Flu

17:59 - Abstain from Eating Meat

20:06 - Virus Hits Cows

25:36 - Rebirth of America





