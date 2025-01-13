Israeli Occupation Special Forces Assassinate Jaafar Dabbasah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces assassinated the young man Jaafar Dabbasah, 40 years old, from the village of Badhan northeast of Nablus city after special forces entered the town and opened fire on him with live ammunition while he was in front of his house. It is worth noting that martyr Dabbasah had been previously detained and was wanted for more than 15 months.Stand up: Israeli special forces assassinated former prisoner Jaafar Dabbasah, 40 years old, from the town of Bedia northeast of Nablus, after a pursuit that lasted more than 15 months.
Interview: Nabil Dabbasah, the martyr's cousin
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 07/01/2025
