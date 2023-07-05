BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The ‘CRAZY’ history of fireworks will TRANSFORM your July 4
249 views • 07/05/2023

Glenn Beck


July 4, 2023


Fireworks will burst across the sky in every American city this July 4th, just they have been since 1777 in Philadelphia when the American tradition first began. But fireworks have a deeper history that goes WELL beyond the Untied States. And the ‘crazy’ history behind them will teach you something about Independence Day that could transform your summer holiday forever. Listen to this clip to find out how the true history of fireworks teaches us a vital lesson about America’s melting pot, about American freedom, and about E pluribus unum…out of many, one.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8e9Q98-l4A

