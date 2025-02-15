© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Vance Gives An Impressive Speech At Munich Security Conference on February 14, 2025.
They didn't like his speech much.
Adding:
The “funeral” of the collective West took place at the Munich Conference - Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev
However, the threats have not disappeared; they are simply becoming more varied, he emphasized