Royal family throwing out lies about Kate Middleton's suspicious disappearance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Time for some distraction - bread and circuses style..
Where is Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William and next in line to be Queen.
Is this another Diana coverup?
Mirrored - wil paranormal
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/