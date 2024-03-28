THE HOLE IN THE HEART LEFT BY NEGLECT!

3 March 2024 Sunday Morning Live!





"Hi, Stef. Hope you and your family are doing great. I have a question influenced from chapter 18 of Peaceful Parenting. When it comes to neglect, can I put my parents in that category? If they would leave for weeks at a time on regular work-related trips. I was very young, seven or eight, and left with a live-in babysitter during these times. Sometimes it would be three weeks, sometimes a few days. This feels like neglect, but I struggle to see it."





