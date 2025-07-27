BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Tribalism Tantrum -- White Guilt, Crocodile Tears & the Clown Show of Allyship
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
32 views • 1 month ago

Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant on the absurdity of tribalism in 2025! From ancient spear-wielding days to today’s artisanal kombucha-sipping prophets, we’re diving deep into the chaos of modern tribalism. Watch as we unpack the hypocrisy of self-proclaimed “allies” groveling for forgiveness while the tribes they’re bowing to play 4D chess. Queers for Palestine? College admissions hustles? Free speech on life support? It’s all here, and it’s WILD. This is a raw, unfiltered take on how the quest for “unity” is just swapping one tribe for another—and spoiler alert: nobody’s handing out peace prizes. Expect sharp wit, brutal truths, and a wake-up call for anyone still clapping like a trained seal for their own demise. Hit that subscribe button, smash the like, and drop a comment—where do YOU stand in this circus? Let’s talk about it! #Tribalism #2025Rant #WakeUpCall


X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)

Keywords
free speechantifaislamgreat britainwokeaffirmative actionwhite guiltislamismliarsreparationstribalismwelfare queenallyshipwhite leftist
