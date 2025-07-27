Tribalism Tantrum -- White Guilt, Crocodile Tears & the Clown Show of Allyship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant on the absurdity of tribalism in 2025! From ancient spear-wielding days to today’s artisanal kombucha-sipping prophets, we’re diving deep into the chaos of modern tribalism. Watch as we unpack the hypocrisy of self-proclaimed “allies” groveling for forgiveness while the tribes they’re bowing to play 4D chess. Queers for Palestine? College admissions hustles? Free speech on life support? It’s all here, and it’s WILD. This is a raw, unfiltered take on how the quest for “unity” is just swapping one tribe for another—and spoiler alert: nobody’s handing out peace prizes. Expect sharp wit, brutal truths, and a wake-up call for anyone still clapping like a trained seal for their own demise. Hit that subscribe button, smash the like, and drop a comment—where do YOU stand in this circus? Let’s talk about it! #Tribalism #2025Rant #WakeUpCall
