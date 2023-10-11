See Text - Hamas Leader and Founding Member Khaled Mashal Calls for Global Muslim Uprising, Asking for Muslim’s Blood and Souls to be Sacrificed for Palestine This Upcoming ‘Friday of Al-Aqsa Flood’





Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, has called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine. During a recent address on Youtube, Mashal emphasized the need for Muslims to sacrifice and carry Jihad, including the willingness to offer their blood and souls to advance the Palestinian cause.



Mashal has proclaimed the coming Friday the 13th as “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood,” urging Muslims worldwide to display their anger not just in Muslim countries but also in diaspora communities around the world.



The name Al-Aqsa means “the farthest mosque” or “the farthest sanctuary.” The mosque is located within the Haram al-Sharif, also known as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem, Israel.



This is nothing short of an undisguised call for international unrest. Given the volatility of the situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, these words should not be taken lightly. The intention is to send a “message of rage” to Israel and the United States, but what might actually be unleashed is a wave of violence and discord that could engulf multiple nations.



The most harrowing part of Mashal’s speech was his direct appeal for Muslims to engage in Jihad by laying down their lives for the cause. While terrorism is nothing new, this clear and explicit call for people to become martyrs in a holy war against Israel is bone-chilling.



Even more terrifying is Mashal’s focus on Muslims residing in countries that border Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt. He is effectively attempting to mobilize a massive, uncontrolled force right on Israel’s doorstep. The potential for an incendiary, uncontainable conflict here is both real and immediate.



A former Muslim, now a follower of Christ, Brother Rachid was the first to report on this chilling threat. Brother Rachid wrote on X (formerly Twitter):



Khaled Mashal the leader and founding member of Hamas gave a speech today asking Muslims all around the world to do the following:



1. To show anger, especially next Friday, in Muslim countries and Also among Muslim diaspora around the world; he called it “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood”, he said this will send a message of rage to Zionists and to America



2. He asked for financial help from all Muslims around the world; to help with their money, he called it “Financial Jihad”. He asked Muslims to give to the fighters of Gaza in order to compensate them for the destruction



3.He asked political pressure, from Muslim leaders and Muslim nations, to stop Israel’s military invasion of Gaza



4.The most important thing: He asked all Muslims around the world to carry Jihad by their souls; to fight and be martyrs for Al-Aqsa.



He wants Muslims to fight against the Jews, starting with Muslims who live in the countries surrounding Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt (but also other countries), to go to the borders and try to enter, each by his own means. He said: This is the time for Jihad to be applied on the ground rather than just in theory. He asked the Mujahedeen to go in long caravans to spell their blood on the land of Palestine.



These are his final words:



Funds are important but today we are asking for your blood and souls [to be sacrificed for Palestine]



