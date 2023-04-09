"The story of man is the story of the love of woman" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of The Star Rover

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's often said that the best books are old books, having just finished the novel "The Star Rover" published in 1915, I'm a bit more convinced of this! The novel is "red-pilled" and politically incorrect yet hints at surprisingly modern discoveries - like the genetic memory hypothesis.
Read book review 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/631-the-star-rover
Order 💲 Book
https://amzn.to/2PGKA4a