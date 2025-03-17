MTO destroys student drop off and teacher parking

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking





If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars





Paving the Way for Safety: Help Us Build a New Parking Lot for Our School!





The El Salvador government is expanding the highway that runs beside our school (Oscar Antonio Ortiz Reyes), and as a result, the existing frontage of the school which borders onto this highway, including the student drop-off and pickup, as well as all teachers' parking, is set for demolition. The school will have to sacrifice some of its internal area to construct a secure drop-off space to ensure the safety of its 600 students and 32 teachers, away from the highway.





The Challenge





The school urgently needs to start this project, before the highway is expanded. Unfortunately, this public school receives minimal funding, and nothing for a project such as this at a cost of nearly $10,000 to complete. Internal fundraising among the teachers and student families have only raised $1660 thus far. As this is not a particularly rich community, this is already well above what was expected.





Working with the Principal of the school, we have a breakdown of the expected costs. And while there is enough to get started on the first phase, without a certainty that the funds will be available, it could leave the school open as an unsafe construction zone, with school already underway, and no clear understanding of the project being completed. If at all.





The Goals





Every challenge becomes an opportunity. The current situation where the students are dropped off right next to the highway is not ideal. This project will make a huge difference to keep the little ones safe.





Every dollar donated will help to give a green light to start the project and have it completed in a timely manner. It's more than just a parking lot; it's provides peace of mind for parents that their children are not at risk from high speed traffic.





The breakdown of funds is as follows:





$ 200 Draw up final plans

$ 450 Tear down wall to allow installation of gate

$1500 Compacting of soil / ground preparation

$ 800 Ramp installation from highway to school

$1200 Gate purchase

$ 500 Gate installation

$ 750 Building cement reparging

$ 600 Guard House adjustments

$ 300 Cleanup

Stretch Goals





$ 600 Painting of walls

$2000 Pavers instead of dirt road / parking on dirt

$1250 Curb to prevent accidents

$1100 Electronic Gate Opening / Closing system

$ 400 Plants and Trees to make it look attractive and pleasant

$ 850 Camera Security System to track in-and-outgoing vehicles

Please make a donation. Every little bit helps. If you cannot donate, please share a link to this campaign. And if you are a believer, prayers are welcome as well.



