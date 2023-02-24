End of the Road - How Money Became Worthless [2012 - Tim Delmastro]

https://youtu.be/r_ichZ0Ji0M https://youtu.be/NJd6RKsY5H4

https://youtu.be/deX4TiNTwGg

https://youtu.be/cTMna_vYDJg

https://youtu.be/J4aNBme511Y

https://youtu.be/hZHLGrV8Fvo

https://youtu.be/UowzxWxlKJU

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/endoftheroad





In 2008 the world experienced one of the greatest financial turmoils in modern history. Markets around the world started crashing, stock prices plummeted, and major financial institutions, once thought to be invincible, started showing signs of collapse. Governments responded quickly, issuing massive bailouts and stimulus packages in an effort to keep the world economy afloat.

While we’re told that these drastic measures prevented a total collapse of our system, a growing sense of unease has spread throughout the population. In the world of finance, indeed in all facets of modern life, cracks have started to appear. What lies ahead as a result of these bold ‘money printing’ measures? Was the financial crisis solved, or were the problems merely ‘kicked down the road?’