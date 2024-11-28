© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christmas Mirror Image not selfie. The so called Mirror Image or Selfie was invented by Spanish Painter Diego Velasquez [1599-1660].
Velasquez did some of his self portraits in his paintings of the Spanish Royal Family and the Surrender At Breda. There may be other painters who might have done self portraits or selfies but Velasquez elevated to art form. He has been a personal inspiration