Stop Worrying — That’s When Life Starts Working | Master Shi Heng Yi
183 views • 3 months ago

  Apr 10, 2025

🔥 Stop Worrying — That’s When Life Starts Working | Master Shi Heng Yi,

Master Shi Heng Yi


WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

   • Lecțiile unui Maestru Shaolin: Cum să-ți c...


SUBSCRIBE: / @doctormihail


Many Thanks to Dr Mihail & Master Shi Heng Yi for this beautiful interview that helps so many of us learn and improve our lives!



Shi Heng Yi is the former headmaster of the Shaolin Temple Europe 歐洲少林寺 located in Germany and belongs to the 35th Generation of Shaolin.


For the full training experience, please have a look at the latest project of the Shaolin Temple Europe:

https://shaolin.online

 https://www.shihengyi.online/


More insights and free Training instructions of Shifu Shi Heng Yi can be found on: ➡ Website:

https://shihengyi.online

 ➡ Facebook: / shihengyi.online

 ➡ YouTube: / shihengyionline


If you find this podcast useful or are enjoying the published videos and content, you can support Master Shi Heng Yi by leaving a review on the Google-Site of the Shaolin Temple Europe here

 ➡https://bit.ly/3e13woW

Special Thanks to

Master Shi Heng Yi

& Shaolin Temple Europe


foodmeditationsleepstop worryingmaster shi heng yilife starts workingdoctormihailsufring
