Find the rest and assurance GOD has destined for you!

2Thess lesson #126; Looking into Hebrews 4, we see that God has already created a spiritual rest and assurance for those who truly love HIM! The super-grace life is the walk of a mature Believer and that opens all blessings and rewards already given in eternity past. Most Christians have no interest in studying accurately and instead fall for denominational dogma and emotional teaching.