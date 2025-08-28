Beverly Hills Approves Israeli Flag Display in Public Schools, Designate Jewish Heritage Month, and October 7

Beverly Hills City Council passed a resolution to:

▪️ Fly Israeli flags at public schools

▪️ Designate May as “Jewish Heritage Month”

▪️ Recognize October 7 annually as a day of remembrance

➡️ Vice Mayor John Mirisch defended the move, citing Beverly Hills as “one of the few Jewish-majority communities outside Israel.”

➡️The measure passed 3–2, despite protests over flying a foreign flag on U.S. school grounds.

Adding:

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has bombed or damaged over 547 schools in Gaza, with 432 confirmed direct hits, destroying at least 123 completely.

That’s 97% of all schools in the Strip wiping out education for an entire generation. Over 188 schools were bombed while sheltering displaced people.

UN experts call it “scholasticide.” You think they have sympathy?

Adding:

Another Betrayal: Egypt Is Training Palestinian Forces to Take Over Postwar Gaza

Egypt has begun training hundreds of Palestinian Authority (PA) security personnel in Egypt as part of a plan to field a force of up to 10,000 to provide security in Gaza after the war, according to The Wall Street Journal. The recruits are largely drawn from West Bank PA units, many aligned with Fatah, Hamas’s rival.

• Training in Egypt toward a phased deployment; the effort is backed by some Arab states, though Israel opposes any PA role in Gaza.

• In April, Egypt, Jordan and Palestine said Arab countries are training Palestinian police for future duty in Gaza; this month Egypt’s foreign minister said training has already begun, with hundreds participating and a goal of 5,000 police as an initial tranche.

• The initiative aligns with regional plans for post-conflict governance without Hamas, with some Arab support conditioned on PA reforms; public trust in the PA remains low.

• Israeli pushback and unresolved ceasefire terms mean any deployment timeline is uncertain.

SOURCE (https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/trump-to-lead-white-house-meeting-on-ending-gaza-war-86f15ef2?mod=world_lead_story).