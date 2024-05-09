SPACE 🌌 JAMMED 🎥 DIRECTOR'S CUT

WE'VE BEEN TRICKED INTO SWITCHING 'RIGHT & WRONG' FOR LEGAL & ILLEGAL; 'ILLEGAL JUST MEANS YOU CAN PAY SOMEONE TO COMMIT A [POSSIBLY] WRONGFUL ACT - VfB





Ask yourselves: what is the purpose of a FINE? 💸





A fine is to ensure good nature whilst living amongst society - we'll come back to this in a future video





Media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has transitioned from pranks to apprehending predators, and his most recent catch is his most shocking yet.





On May 7, 2024, Vitaly premiered his stream Catching Predators with DJ Deorro and YouTuber Bradley Martyn. A viral video from the series features an alleged predator who looks to be in his 70s. In the clip, an old man sits alongside a young girl at a restaurant and is confronted by the camera crew and Martyn. When Martyn asks the man for his name, he responds with "Boris."





The old man claims the young woman was "23 on a dating site" and attempts to deflect. He's later heard stating, "All we've done is talk." Martyn then presses him for answers, and the man finally admits the girl told him she was 15.





"Why are you here? Why are you sitting here?" the streamer asks, "With a 15-year-old?”





The alleged predator explains, “That’s not against the law. We’ve just been talking. Yeah, we’ve been talking and flirting, it’s not a big deal.” Disgusting.





Social media sleuths later noticed that the old man wore a circular ring similar to the one worn by Space Jam producer and American screenwriter Herschel Weingrod in his prior interviews.





While the man's identity remains unconfirmed, many have noticed strong resemblances between him and the producer. People are actively sharing side-by-side images to compare the two. Take a look for yourself:





On May 8, Vitaly posted that he'd never harm himself. "Just to clarify, I would never commit suicide," he wrote. Is he insinuating that his life is in danger?





Who Is Herschel Weingrod?

Herschel Weingrod, 76, was a screenwriter and producer on the hit live-action and animated film Space Jam starring Michael Jordan. In addition, he co-wrote the screenplay for the 1983 comedy film Trading Places, which starred Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd.





Herschel Weingrod has yet to respond to the allegations.





https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/space-jam-producer-herschel-weingrod-meet-15-year-old-vitaly





Source: https://gab.com/dutchjim/posts/112404049311439763