CHECKING OUT DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY

Here I am downtown Panama City showing everything off to you. This town is very very Ultra Modern and is not anything that you would have expected from a developing nation in Latin america. Totally worth coming down here to see!





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me





BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston





Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston





#panama #costarica #realestate #money #investment #sanjose #uvita #panamacity