CHECKING OUT DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here I am downtown Panama City showing everything off to you. This town is very very Ultra Modern and is not anything that you would have expected from a developing nation in Latin america. Totally worth coming down here to see!
Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca
If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me
BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston
Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston
Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston
Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston
#panama #costarica #realestate #money #investment #sanjose #uvita #panamacity