Kamala Lotus Prophecy

The Hindu name Kamala means Lotus.
In the Hebrew version of Revelation, a harlot woman is mentioned as being clothed with red garments having the appearance of lilies and riding the Beast, known as the antichrist.
Lilies and Lotus are very similar in appearance. It takes an expert to tell the difference.
Will Kamala be a part of the Beast System?
Is she riding the Beast System right now?
Is Kamala's name a warning of the Beast System that's due soon?