© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Temptations Of A Bribe.
Proverbs 17:8 (NIV).
8) A bribe is seen as a charm by the one who gives it;
they think success will come at every turn.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A bribe is both illegal and immoral.
The criminal usually over-estimates its' power.
Avoid both sides of a bribe.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2xd46fhc
#bribe #seen #charm #one #gives #think #success #come #every #turn