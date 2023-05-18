Welcome To Proverbs Club.Temptations Of A Bribe.

Proverbs 17:8 (NIV).

8) A bribe is seen as a charm by the one who gives it;

they think success will come at every turn.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A bribe is both illegal and immoral.

The criminal usually over-estimates its' power.

Avoid both sides of a bribe.

