BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Innovations in Nanotechnology: Exploring the Future of Biosensors with Dr. Omowunmi Sadik
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 4 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMPxpyOkanE

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1920008105103921520?t=oTs6gxjGNBadovekq4wmkQ&s=19


Watch This And You'll Understand Why All The Serious Researchers Are On The Nonvaxer420 & Psinergy Channels In 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t2hkp-411622009.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910801240738451722?t=7WXxpR7-KKVqYxZ7QU7IaQ&s=19


Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland May 8, 2024 https://rumble.com/v6ryq1b-409766735.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1915620954966720933?t=fyoFbJkDnBMyv81HSRLd4g&s=19


Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012 https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1914434841002562009?t=c2wBL0guRe7lME5gKnJZxA&s=19


IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards Association Level International

https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015

.

MORE: 1906.1 IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1912859649058996683?t=Q6kv0ZM5x2-50AfEDDLMng&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1920197443066450237?t=Zw4f_ZmAfaXXjc3V7js6bw&s=19


Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe​​ | Ozgur B. Akan​, University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1921254733559242847?t=s_3Hub8ABHRqWx2zZvYMrw&s=19


Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU(JFET) We don't care about "ethics" and neither should you paranoid people!

https://rumble.com/v6t7jh9-411857757.html

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1889987084842389512?t=_oDBnVs3UbHSrLt0FyTUyQ&s=19


Biological Layer for 6G/B6G: Einstein, Reynolds, and Communications | Professor Chan-Byoung Chae IEEE Fellow, Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University 2022 https://rumble.com/v6sxyg3-411410595.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1919016008548847804?t=8VmTSZtSF79kLvyP8osefg&s=19


6G Biological Layer https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+Layer+for+6G%2FB6G&source=android&summary=1&conversation=25997f5ecd3da33f1b0190


"One of the most exciting new ideas for future 6G systems is the potential integration of nanoscale communication paradigms such as molecular communication (MC) and Terahertz (THz) communication. Inspired by natural signaling processes, MC represents a bottom-up approach, while THz offers a top-down perspective. Together, these novel methods expand the boundaries of information and communication technology into once-inaccessible environments—for example, inside the human body, water pipelines, and toxic gas chambers"  https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/49402/emerging-communication-and-computing-technologies-for-6g-and-the-internet-of-nano-things.

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1917303759585304978?t=Amu3RALzjGHkEMPiXcPtnw&s=19


Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy