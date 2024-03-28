IRONCLAD | "Tranq" The Dangerous New Street Drug Taking Over American Cities

IRONCLAD · Change Agents with Andy Stumpf | "Tranq" The Dangerous New Street Drug Taking Over American Cities

Today on Change Agents, Andy speaks with former Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field Division, Bill Bodner.

Bill had a 31-year career in the Drug Enforcement Administration, in which he was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of 14 offices located in Nevada, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and the counties which make up the greater Los Angeles area.

Bill discusses the evolution in American street drugs, the forces behind these new drugs, and how deadly substances like Xylazine — known as tranq — infiltrated the modern drug market.

Chang Agents is an IRONCLAD Original.

Disclaimer -

This video is intended for educational and informational purposes only.

We do not glorify or promote illegal activities. Instead, our goal is to increase awareness about the challenges faced by law enforcement.

Viewer discretion is advised. The discussions may include descriptions of practices and operations related to illegal activities that some viewers may find disturbing. All efforts have been made to present this information responsibly and with respect for all parties involved.

No confidential or sensitive information is disclosed. All opinions expressed are based on current knowledge and understanding of the subject matter, and we strive to present all information as accurately as possible.