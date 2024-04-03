Bari Weiss on the bizarre bubble elites live in | Glenn Beck

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glenn Beck talks with Bari Weiss on the bizarre bubble elites live in: "You can go to a dinner party and the majority of people think it’s normal to suggest they shouldn’t have kids because of global warming. That is in a different universe than what most Americans are thinking about.”
A lot of Americans are running to the right because of the basic issues: worried about the price of gas, about the cost of food, and about living safely in their neighborhoods.