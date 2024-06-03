Featuring Garry Gary Beers INXS bassist. "Shine Like The Sun" rock song by Igni Ferroque.

I highly recommend Mr. Garry Gary Beers. The working relationship was easy and stress free. My firsthand knowledge involved the attention to detail, clarity to avoid miscommunication and the generosity of his sincere efforts. Experiencing a comfortable first time business deal was a pleasure. The financial investment in working with Mr. Beers was worth the extemporaneous chance to meet a multi-platinum bass guitarist. Most importantly, the bonus of sharing his music and imagination with fans.





In conclusion, I am a very satisfied customer of Mr. Garry Gary Beers and admire his ingenuity on this special project.





Richard Blank

CEO

Costa Rica's Call Center





Igni Ferroque rock song "Shine Like The Sun". Featuring Garry Gary Beers INXS bassist.





https://youtu.be/ieGjN5H4xPQ