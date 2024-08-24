62nd Birthday Coin Hunt and Coin Auction Fundraiser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a two part video, the first is my 62nd Birthday Coin hunt, and the second is the dashWoorkZ Sovereign Society Coin Auction Fundraiser, I run through a small box of coins i received for my 62nd birthday, and display a coin set i put together to raise funds for dashWoorkZ Sovereign Society and their Community Services program, currently dashWoorkZ Sovereign Society supports Sarah for Women and we would like to expand our services to include local homeless and a pair of elderly ladies that provide food to them, the fundraiser runs until September 30, 2024.
Links from the video:
Coin Auction Fundraiser: http://dashwoorkz.ca/mbog/fundraiser/fundraiser.php
everythingDash: http://everythingdash.creator-spring.com
dashWoorkZ: http://dashwoorkz.ca
TemCon TTK: http://github.com/dashWoorkZ/TemCon_TTK
To Donate:
E-transfer: [email protected]
BTC: 38YwKspQ8hdxAmGQUPP7LvXPRucdZURNu5
other links:
CG Trader: http://cgtrader.com/dashWoorkZ