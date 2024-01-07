FreeJulianAssange EF Press Update at UK"s Gitmo, HMP Belmarsh Horror Camp Hell

EF Press
6 Jan 2024 HMP Belmarsh unforgiving, unwelcoming walls & Serco prison vans bringing new arivals are met by #JulianAssange supporters at the gates: '2024, In Prison No More!' Outrage at his appalling conditions & hope for Appeal application hearings 20-21 February 2024 at the High Court keep the prison protest going for the 5th year. #FreeJulianAssange @JoeBiden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.