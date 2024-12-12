© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Investigative Journalist Seymour Hersh on Who Was Behind the 2013 Chemical Weapons Attack in Ghouta, Syria
"We knew from intelligence reports that Saudi Arabia and Turkey were supplying the basic chemicals for sarin to al-Nusra in Syria. The Sarin used was not the Sarin held by Syria's military."
Source @Real World News
