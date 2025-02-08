Israel lobby billions are behind Bearpit development, Bristol's tallest student 'rabbit hutch tower'

How Bristol’s tallest building will be linked to Israel’s atrocities





The relationship between Bristol’s local state, its universities and global property investors is re-shaping the city. The arrival of the city's tallest ever building exposes another dimension.





If you stood in the Bearpit this winter - a sunken 1960s concrete plaza in the middle of St James Barton roundabout in Bristol’s city centre - you would have seen up to a dozen tents pitched on its raised grass sides. As the relentless traffic goes round above like water circling an enormous plughole, you are confronted with the raw end of Bristol’s housing crisis. Tragically, it no longer registers as a shock. Tents like these can be found all over the inner city, from parks to roundabouts to the walls of the cathedral. Beyond the centre, hundreds of battered vans and caravans line residential streets, industrial estates and the avenues of the Downs - homes to the growing mass of people who cannot afford a roof over their head in a place with the least affordable housing of any major British city outside London.





Looking up from the tents at the Bearpit, you see a very different, but equally emblematic feature of Bristol’s housing crisis. Across the road, the former 18-storey Premier Inn, originally built as offices in the 1970s, is currently being demolished floor by floor. In its place will stand two high-rise towers. One of these will be a 28-storey Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) block, the other an 18-storey ‘Co-Living’ block - a new housing product similar to PBSA, with small bedrooms and shared amenity spaces, but aimed at young professionals. The larger tower will be Bristol’s tallest ever building, two storeys higher than the Build-to-Rent development Castle Park View, completed in 2022. It will be a defining landmark on the skyline, visible from across the city....





The Bristol scheme - originally called St James Square in the planning application, but now being referred to by the developers as St James House - has received quite a lot of coverage in the local press due to its size. What hasn’t been discussed is who will be profiting from it. Cain International was co-founded in 2014 by Jonathan Goldstein, who remains the CEO of the company. Along with his business interests, Goldstein has been one of the most prominent figures of the UK Israel lobby in recent years, holding the powerful position of Chair of the Jewish Council of Leaders (JCL) from 2017 to 2022. The JCL is the umbrella organisation for 36 charities and institutions that represent various aspects of Britain's Jewish community, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Community Security Trust. It also includes the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland, a body central to the very creation of Israel, and which describes itself as the UK’s leading Israel advocacy organisation.





During his time as Chair, Goldstein was a leading critic of the then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who had long been an advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people. Following the failure of the parliamentary coup against the veteran left-winger from his own MPs in 2016, an alliance between the Labour Right, the Israel lobby and other reactionary forces in the country set out to destroy Corbyn politically by weaponising the issue of antisemitism, which had largely been identified in the rancid social media use of a tiny fraction of the Labour party’s members....





Mentor





Goldstein began his career as a high-flying solicitor at the London law firm Olswang. His subsequent move into both the worlds of real estate investment and the leadership structures of Britain’s Jewish community was heavily influenced by the businessman Gerald Ronson, who Goldstein has described as an “unparalleled mentor”. Goldstein joined Ronson’s Heron International - a global property development firm - in 2007 as managing director, later becoming deputy CEO. In 2010, Ronson Capital Partners - a real estate private equity investment fund - was founded, and Goldstein was appointed CEO.





Gerald Ronson had taken over his father’s furniture business in the 1960s, moved into property development and petrol stations, and by the early 1980s had turned Heron into one of the largest private companies in the UK. He had also founded The Group Relations Educational Trust (GRET) in 1978, an umbrella organisation for militant, street-fighting anti-fascist groups, including his own outfit, the 62 Group. Seeking to establish a more respectable footing, this morphed into the Community Security Organisation and was part of the Board of Deputies of British Jews....