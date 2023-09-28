© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes debunks the myth of essential immigrant labor and... not wearing deodorant? Large swathes of the workforce will be unemployed by AI and automation so bringing in more immigrants for labor makes no sense. Also wear deodorant you animals.
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF