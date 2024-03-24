BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2024 Eclipse & Aleister Crowley Prophecy 1904
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
298 views • 03/24/2024

The expected total solar eclipse of 2024 will be amazing because there are so many signs associated with it. There are a few more signs to watch: African elephants are running for the hills anticipating upcoming earthquakes. The earthquakes are expected soon. Back on April 8, 1904 Aleister and Rose Crowley channeled a demonic spirit called Aiwass creating their satanic book about their Law. April 8-10, 2024 will be the 120th anniversary of their instituting their laws and perverse practices. They'll be feasting and preying during the eclipse. You should be fasting and praying that day. There are many more signs of the Messiah mentioned here. Join us!

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationwrathend of daysaleister crowleyeclipse
