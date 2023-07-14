Sound Of Freedom: Controversy

Angel Studios Directing People To Clinton-Podesta NGOs

* We must not allow our emotions to blind us from logic and reason.

* The Clintons, Podestas and their friends are demonstrably involved in the criminal side of child sex trafficking.

* This group manages and runs Polaris, the ICMEC and the NCMEC.

* Angel Studios (producer of Sound Of Freedom) is directing people to these same entities as a way to combat child trafficking.

* Carlos Slim is the billionaire who has been funding Tim Ballard’s operation. He has also funded Hillary Clinton and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

* Pedophilia is how the hidden hand controls their puppet politicians.

Reese Reports | 14 July 2023

